It's no secret that kids love Frozen -- hence, the highly anticipated sequel -- and as painful as that billionth recital of "Let It Go" might be, this video makes it all worthwhile. Kristen Bell, as Princess Anna of Arendelle, left a voicemail for 6-year-old Avery Huffman, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, her Caring Bridge page says.

It's impossible to put into words how sweet this is.

At first, Avery seems in disbelief that she's getting a call from Disney royalty.

"I hope you're having a great day and playing a lot with Hoppy Jumpy! I love bunnies!" Bell gushes in character. She even interrupts the voicemail at one point to deliver a message from her sister, Queen Elsa.

"I think you'll make a great princess!" Bell says at the end of the voicemail. "Well, I got to go build a snowman with my friend Olaf now!"