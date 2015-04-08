Kristen Stewart makes an amusing appearance on Wednesday’s “Conan,” joking about Justin Bieber and revealing she almost “sh*t” herself upon meeting Robert Redford. Watch below!

Bieber came up when Conan O’Brien asked the actress if she was channeling the superstar when she dressed in drag for Jenny Lewis’ “Just One of the Guys” music video. “Noooo! Yeahhhh!” Stewart humorously answered, before quipping, “In his dreams.” As the audience roared with laughter, she insisted, “No, I didn’t even mean that! That was like such a cheap stupid joke.”

Stewart went on to discuss the “blast” she had working with Lewis, and how she’s “pretty obsessive” when it comes to the singer. “I was shocked that I was even able to do it. I could barely meet her when I met her for the first time,” shared the star.

Stewart was similarly blown away last year when had the opportunity to meet Robert Redford at his Sundance Film Festival. She recalled, “He was straight up like, ‘Hey, how you doin’?’ And I was like, like an idiot, I just went, ‘I feel like I’m gonna s--- my pants.’ He was like, ‘Good! That’s how you should feel!”

Oh, that Redford!

