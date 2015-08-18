Kristen Stewart and her Twilight co-star Taylor Lautner hit the red carpet together at the premiere of her new film American Ultra on Tuesday, and the two couldn't have looked happier.

Kristen, who looked striking in a super-short, flower-print sequined romper with a plunging neckline, didn't seem to have any hint of the "resting bitch face" she addressed in Elle recently.

Instead, she and Taylor were all smiles as they got close and posed for the cameras outside the Ace Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. The besties looked absolutely ecstatic to be reunited on the red carpet!

This is the first time Kristen and Taylor have been spotted hanging out together since they hit up a Sam Smith concert in January, where they met the "Stay With Me" singer backstage.

In her new film American Ultra, Kristen stars opposite Jesse Eisenberg -- who plays Mike, a stoner and convenience store clerk who, unbeknownst to him, is actually a sleeper assassin for the government. Kristen plays Mike's girlfriend Phoebe, whose life is thrown into jeopardy when Mike becomes the target of CIA mercenaries.

American Ultra hits theaters Friday.

Kristen recently opened up to Nylon about her sexuality, telling the mag, "If you feel like you really want to define yourself, and you have the ability to articulate those parameters and that in itself defines you, then do it."

