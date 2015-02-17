While some in Hollywood try to shy away from delicate topics, Kristen Stewart isn't holding back when it comes to her views on feminism.

Wonderland magazine sat down with stars such as Hailey Baldwin, Ashley Benson, R.J. Mitte and many others, and asked, "What is feminism in 2015?"

For Stewart, it's clear the word still means a lot, and she's disappointed more women in Hollywood don't embrace it.

"I feel like some girls around my age are less inclined to say, 'Of course I'm a feminist, and of course I believe in equal rights for men and women,' because there are implications that go along with the word feminist that they feel are too in-your-face or aggressive," Stewart told the magazine. "A lot of girls nowadays are like, 'Eww, I'm not like that.' They don't get that there's no one particular way you have to be in order to stand for all of the things feminism stands for."

The 24-year-old former Twilight star also railed against the recurring trend of people arguing that there isn't a disparity between the roles men and women get in the movie business.

"It's silly to play the devil's advocate when having a conversation about female roles in Hollywood," she said. "Because then you're doing this 'reverse feminism' thing that has become weirdly trendy recently."

Stewart isn't the only young actress to be outspoken about feminism recently. Last year, Emma Watson delivered a speech to the UN about gender equality.

