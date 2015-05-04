Kristen Stewart made a stunning appearance in South Korea on Monday, wearing a sheer black dress at the Chanel 2015/16 Cruise Collection Show.

Stewart, of course, is the face of several Chanel collections. As Gossip Cop reported, her latest collaboration with the brand, a series of eyeglass ads, was released last month. For its new Cruise Collection, Chanel hosted a formal presentation in Seoul, led by mastermind Karl Largerfeld. In addition to Stewart, the show was attended by Gisele Bundchen, fresh off her retirement from the runway, as well as Tilda Swinton.

The timing of the presentation means neither Stewart nor Bundchen will be attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. The annual gathering is the fashion world’s biggest night, and both Stewart and Bundchen have memorably attended in the past. In fact, Stewart wore Chanel to last year’s ball, donning a dress from the Spring/Summer 2014 Haute Couture Collection.

While Stewart and Bundchen won’t be there, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lorde, and Katie Holmes are just a few of the dozens of stars who will be on hand for the 2015 Met Ball.