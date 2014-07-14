Say hello to mommy's "precious little peanut!" Kristin Cavallari took to her new app to share the first picture of her two-month-old son Jaxon Wyatt, along with other sweet family snaps of husband Jay Cutler and their eldest son Camden, 22 months.

In a blog post titled, "Family Time," Cavallari, 27, explained to her app users why she's a big fan of summer. "The end of June through the end of July is my favorite time of the year," the "Hills" alum confessed, "because Jay isn't working and we use those 4 weeks to relax and spend as much time together as possible before he takes off for training camp and the football season begins." (The Chicago Bears' starting quarterback nabbed a seven-year contract with the team in January.)

Cavallari also shared a special moment with her eldest son Camden, greeting a goat at his first-ever trip to the zoo. Along with the animal excursion, the star kept busy, making a homemade pizza (along with risotto and banana bread), hitting the gym, working on her spring 2015 show collection, and enjoying date night with her hubby.

"This year we took Camden to the zoo for the first time, I cooked up a storm, we had family in and out, and most importantly we adjusted to now being a family of 4 with baby Jax," Cavallari wrote. "Speaking of Jax, here is my precious little peanut…" she wrote, debuting her second son to the world.

The former reality TV star bounced back quickly after giving birth, showing off her slimmed-down-again physique just one month after welcoming Jax in May.

Speaking with Us Weekly during her pregnancy last December -- before she even knew the gender of Jax -- Cavallari said having "another boy would be fun, too, because then Cam would have a buddy."

