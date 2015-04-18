New Coachella weekend, new 'do -- that seems to be Kylie Jenner's M.O.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared a few selfies from the second weekend of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., in which her recently blue hair had transformed into a bubblegum pink shade. (E! News suggests it could be a wig, since pics posted earlier that day showed her rocking her usual brunette look.)

If she looks pleased with herself in the pics, it may be because of the amount of the amount of time she put into perfecting her hair and makeup.

"I never really wear makeup unless I need to, because when I do my makeup I like to really do my makeup," she recently told Teen Vogue. "So I'm never going to spend just 20 minutes, you know? A good night out is, like, two-and-a-half hours for full makeup, curling hair, whatever. I love false lashes -- individuals, strips, extensions."

She apparently also loves her hang time with rapper Tyga. The pair was spotted side-by-side on the festival grounds multiple times over the weekend, according to E!, although 25-year-old Tyga has denied that they're dating.