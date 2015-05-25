Some Kardashian-Jenner sisters dealt with the news of Bruce Jenner's transition into life as a woman better than others.

During Sunday's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Bruce sees therapist and motivational speaker Leigh Weintraub in Los Angeles to talk about how his daughter Kylie Jenner has been keeping him at a distance.

"She's kind of shut me out lately," the 65-year-old former Olympian shared. "I don't want her to go away, emotionally go away."

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Hopes to Have a Kid In 10 Years

Kylie explains that unlike her siblings, she's not ready to share her feelings.

"I feel like I go through these times where I hate my life," the 17-year-old reality star said. "My sisters always try and make me talk about everything but I don't want to right now. ... People deal with things in different ways."

"Kylie and I are handling [Bruce's transition] differently. Kylie does bottle up her emotions," Kendall Jenner, 19, told the "KUWTK" cameras.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Fights Back at Body Shamers -- 'Yes, I Gained Weight'

Meanwhile, Kylie's older sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, organize a getaway to Montana after they realize they may never have another family trip now that Bruce and Kris Jenner are divorced. Once there, Kylie convinces her sister Khloe to go on a dangerous off-piste ski course, ignoring the fact that her older sister is afraid of heights.

PHOTOS: Inside a Kardashian/Jenner Vacation

Due to weather conditions, the girls aren't able to do the course, but it makes Kylie remember how much fun her and Bruce enjoy extreme sporting activities. "We have so much in common," she said, calling her dad to say she missed him.

Kylie recently made headlines when she admitted on "KUWTK" that she had, in fact, gotten lip fillers.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

Celeb plastic surgery transformations

Kendall Jenner and more stars show off the best of festival wear 2015