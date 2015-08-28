Kylie Jenner and Tyga have both been fined for wasting water during California’s historic drought. Just months after sister Kim Kardashian claimed she has “no problem letting her lawn go brown,” because of the need to conserve water, Jenner and her rapper boyfriend have both been busted by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District for ignoring water restrictions.

Jenner’s $2.6 million Calabasas home was one of 203 receiving violations in the past month. Tyga has also been singled out for using more than his daily allotment of water at the $10 million, 12,000-square-foot mansion he’s renting just a few block away. An investigation by KNBC in Los Angeles points out that Dr. Dre and Denise Richards have also been water wasters. Fines start at $100 and can can lead to termination of water service after a fifth citation.

Under the current drought, lawns are permitted to be watered only 15 minutes, twice a week. Enforcement is being overseen by a private security firm that was hired by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

David Hasselhoff also received a citation, though his rep said it was for watering on the wrong day of the week. So far, neither Jenner nor Tyga has commented on being fined for wasting water.