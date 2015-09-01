Kylie Jenner ditched the short blue wig she'd been sporting over the weekend, as well as her dark locks, revealing her new blonde look on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star debuted the new 'do on Instagram, writing, "Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!!"

"I'm going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall," Kylie shared in the caption.

Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner recently posted pics to Instagram sporting what appeared to be bright blonde hair, however, it turned out to be a wig. In Kylie's case however, this change seems legit.

Her dirty blonde look isn't the only change she's made to her appearance in recent days -- she also got a brand new piercing on Monday!

Kylie shared a video to Snapchat of her and a friend waiting to get the piercing.

Afterward, Kylie posted a photo of the her stud in the fresh piercing, which happened to be a small golden sword.

Earlier this week Kylie used her social media clout to launch an anti-bullying Instagram campaign called "#IAmMoreThan," in which she plans to share stories of people who have taken bullying and turned it into something positive.