Kylie Jenner has got your back!

The 17-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted a series of Snapchat messages on Wednesday night, revealing that she's been a victim of bullying since she was a child.

"It's kind of crazy I have four million people watch my Snapchats. Half of you guys think I'm weird, and the other half think I'm funny," Kylie said quietly in one of her selfie videos. "But I've been bullied since I've been nine. From the whole world, it feels like sometimes... and I think that I've done a really great job in handling all this."

Talking like a role model, the teenager added, "I'm not here to try and encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look. I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be yourself and not be afraid to experiment with your look."

Kylie has been scrutinized this year for her big lips, which even spurred the #KylieJennerChallenge -- which had people sticking their mouths in tiny cups to make their lips swell -- to start trending.

"There are bullies everywhere," she told her millions of followers on the social media app. "So, this was just a little like Snapchat, to tell whoever with their own bullies, that the only opinion that ever really matters is yours and to never change."

She continued, "This isn't a pity party though, don't get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you're not alone."

"Spread the love," Kylie declared.

