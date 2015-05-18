Kylie Jenner attempted to beat her critics to the punch when she shared via Instagram that she has packed on a few pounds.

The 17-year-old reality star posted yet another scantily-clad shot of herself on Saturday that showed her wearing a low-cut swimsuit and thigh-high shoes as she got her hair and makeup done.

While she captioned the photo "behind the scenes," Kylie later added: "Yes I gained weight. There, I said it so u don't have to (sic)."

Regardless of her alleged weight gain, she still stunned in her Balmain mini-dress at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Despite their stand-out styles, Kylie and her 19-year-old sister Kendall Jenner were not so well-received when they hit the awards show stage on Sunday. Upon introducing their brother-in-law Kanye West, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" siblings were booed.

