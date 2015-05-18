Kylie Jenner Fights Back at Body Shamers: 'Yes, I Gained Weight'
Kylie Jenner attempted to beat her critics to the punch when she shared via Instagram that she has packed on a few pounds.
PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Had a Seriously Scantily Clad Coachella
The 17-year-old reality star posted yet another scantily-clad shot of herself on Saturday that showed her wearing a low-cut swimsuit and thigh-high shoes as she got her hair and makeup done.
While she captioned the photo "behind the scenes," Kylie later added: "Yes I gained weight. There, I said it so u don't have to (sic)."
VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals the Truth About Her Lips
Regardless of her alleged weight gain, she still stunned in her Balmain mini-dress at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.
Despite their stand-out styles, Kylie and her 19-year-old sister Kendall Jenner were not so well-received when they hit the awards show stage on Sunday. Upon introducing their brother-in-law Kanye West, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" siblings were booed.
MORE ON WONDERWALL:
Celeb style hits and misses for May 2015
Celebs who hd breakup makeovers