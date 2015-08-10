Kylie Jenner had a star-studded 18th birthday party on Sunday that was capped off by getting a Ferrari from Tyga.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Jenner turns 18 on Monday, and spent the weekend celebrating with family and friends. She had a family dinner on Friday night, where she showed up driving a Mercedes wagon that was believed to have been given to her by Tyga. After it was exposed to be the same car his ex Blac Chyna used to drive, just now painted a new color, it was claimed Jenner was only borrowing the ride.

But there was no mistaking that the Ferrari she received on Sunday was a gift from her boyfriend. Outside Hollywood club Bootsy Bellows, Jenner was stunned to see a white Ferrari with a bow on it waiting for her, and after a hug, Tyga proudly handed over a set of keys. Reported prices of the Ferrari range from $260,000 to $320,000

Inside the venue, Jenner celebrated her milestone birthday with Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. But that wasn’t hall. Zayn Malik, who recently favorited a picture of Jenner on Twitter, was also reportedly in attendance, in addition to Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, Kyle Massey, Nash Grier, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, who is believed to be dating Khloe.

Jenner hasn’t posted about her huge gift on Instagram, but did share a photo of her “girls” inside the club, including Kendall and Caitlyn .