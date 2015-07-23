Kylie Jenner just graduated from high school, and Ryan Seacrest helped the homeschooled reality star celebrate by hosting a surprise graduation party at her family’s home. Among the friends and family members in attendance were Tyga, Gigi Hadid and her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, who proudly posted on Instagram a number of photos from the party.

Even though the party was also for Kendall, who graduated the year before, most of the focus was on Laurel Springs High School class of 2015 graduate Kylie. For the party, there was music, food, and bouncy castles in the backyard, as well as a big balloon display, which spelled out “Congratulations.” Kylie thanks her mom, Kris Jenner, on Instagram for arranging the party. Alongside a photo of her holding her diploma and wearing a cap and gown, Kylie wrote, “I love my mom for doing this. Thank you for making this experience as normal as possible for me. Yay I graduated :)” Gossip Cop also hears Kylie scored some pretty pricey gifts to mark her milestone, including a Cartier bracelet and diamond-encrusted Rolex watch. Kylie also thanked her mom for

A few months ago there were rumors that Kylie had dropped out of high school, but Gossip Cop was the first to report those claims were untrue. At the time, a Jenner insider exclusively told Gossip Cop that the reports were “lies,” and that Kylie “has school and attends every day.”

After the party was over, Seacrest, who’s the executive producer of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” posted a photo of himself with Kylie and Kendall on Twitter, along with the message, “just had the honor of hosting @kendalljenner @kyliejenner’s graduation. congrats proud of u.”Gossip Cop would also like to congratulate Kylie on her achievement. We suspect whether she goes on to college or not she’ll be just fine.

