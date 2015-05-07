Kylie Jenner seems to have muttered that she was “high” in a recent Snapchat video, before stuffing food into her mouth. In the short video, which surfaced on Instagram on Thursday, Jenner is heard mumbling a few words before she takes a big bite out of a biscuit she’s holding.

While it’s not exactly clear what Jenner said in the video, fans quickly commented on the post, writing that the 17-year-old reality star said, “I got high as f*ck.” Jenner has not commented on the Snapchat video.

This is hardly the first time she’s posted head-scratching “Snapchat Stories.” As Gossip Cop reported in April, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star revealed in a Snapchat photo that she got her nipples pierced. Jenner captioned the selfie, “New jewelry in the other secret areas” and included two red circles around her nipples.

She also posted a short video in April of her standing behind sister Kendall Jenner, and reaching around to put her hand down the front of Kendall’s shorts. Watch the video of Kylie Jenner seemingly saying she’s “high as f---,&rdquo.