Kylie Jenner thinks that it's pretty obvious that she isn't pregnant.

The 17-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Twitter on Wednesday to dismiss the latest round of tabloid rumors claiming that she's pregnant with rapper Tyga's baby.

"People been thinking I'm pregnant for 8 months now..." Kylie said, referring to recurring tabloid speculation. "CLEARLY I'm not pregnant!"

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Slams Pregnancy and Wedding Rumors

Judging from Kylie's somewhat revealing Instagram pics over the last few months, it's hard to see how she could be.

NEWS: Kylie Jenner Fights Back at Body Shamers: 'Yes, I Gained Weight'

This isn't the first time Kylie has had to deny having a bun in the oven. In December, she addressed several rumors swirling around at the time, tweeting, "[I'm] not trying to become a rapper, I'm not getting married, & I'm not pregnant..."

It was rumored that Kylie had been dating the 25-year-old Tyga, though the two never confirmed it, instead insisting that they were simply close friends.

WATCH: Tyga Addresses Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

However, they reportedly broke off their friendship in April, just days after Tyga supposedly got a tattoo of the reality TV star's name.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebs without makeup Instagram edition for 2015

Celeb plastic surgery transformations

Stars attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards