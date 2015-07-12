Uh oh! Looks like Kylie Jenner has got herself in a hairy situation.

Yesterday, the 17-year-old star unveiled brunette cornrows just two days after going icy blue. Her latest locks are featured in an Instagram post that reads, "I woke up like disss."

The new style is already causing a fuss on Jenner's social media -- and even "Hunger Games" actress Amandla Stenberg has something to say about the 'do.

"When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," wrote the 16-year-old in response to Jenner's hair post.

Jenner shot back at Stenberg with this tweet: "Mad if I don't, Mad if I do…. Go hang w Jaden or something." The reality show star is referring to Jaden Smith, whom Stenberg took to prom back in May. Stenberg and Smith were once a rumored couple, according to Us Magazine. Back in 2013, Jenner was also linked to Smith but denied the rumors.

As of Saturday, all has been quiet on the Jenner-Stenberg feud front as of Saturday, but cultural appropriation is something Sterberg takes very seriously.

In April, the actress declared appropriation to be a "rampant" trend in a video called "Don't Cash Crop My Cornrows: A Crash Course On Black Culture," during which she also called out Katy Perry's cornrows in "This Is How We Do."

"What would America be like if it loved black people as much as it loves black culture?" she questioned.

But Jenner's cornrows didn't last long. Just hours after sporting the braided look, she switched to a bun.

Were Kylie's cornrows 'for fun' just like her blue eyes?

