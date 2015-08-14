So can we finally assume Kylie Jenner and Tyga are now officially a couple?

The controversial pair was spotted holding hands on Thursday during their Mexico vacay with Kylie's close gal pals, which is pretty tame, except that the two have been very, very careful to keep their PDA out of the public eye.

Given that Kylie's legal now -- she celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday -- we can only assume this is the start. Clad in a white two-piece bikini and rocking cornrows, Kylie clasped hands with the 25-year-old "Rack City" rapper on the beach.

And that's not the only PDA the two were showing. Kylie was also seenlying between Tyga's legs on a yacht.

Kylie, Tyga, and the reality star's friends Stassi, Jordyn, Justine Skye, and Pia Mia, have been staying at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis' house in Casa Aramara -- a private, seaside estate -- since Tuesday. On Thursday, Kendall Jenner and her bestie Hailey Baldwin flew in to join the festivities, as well as 42-year-old Francis himself. The group all hung out on the beach, riding on jet skis and showing off their bikini bodies.

Although Kylie and Tyga have never outright confirmed their dating status, they also haven't been discreet about their affection for one another either. On Sunday, Tyga gifted Kylie with a white Ferrari 482 Italia -- reportedly worth $320,000 -- for her birthday, when she celebrated at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Hollywood with friends and family.

In February, he gushed over a then-underage Kylie during an interview with radio station Hot 97. "I love her and I love her as a person," he said.

Late last month, Kylie's big sis, Khloe Kardashian, all but confirmed their reported relationship, when she defended the two to Complex magazine. "I think at 16 I was probably f**king someone that was in their 20s, for sure," she admitted. "I wouldn't say I was even dating, probably just sleeping with them. But again Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old."

"Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she's going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting," she added. "That's not even what people do in their 30s. It's a rare circumstance, so let's treat this as a special case."

