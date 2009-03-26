LA moves to halt runaway Hollywood production
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An incentive package designed to thwart runaway Hollywood production has been approved by the Los Angeles City Council.
The seven-point measure doesn't contain tax credits, but the so-called "Ugly Betty" package has provisions designed to make it easier to shoot in Los Angeles and it directs city staff to develop guidelines for a business tax break.
The action was motivated by the move of ABC's comedy "Ugly Betty" to New York last year. An economic analysis found that a one-hour TV show generates more than 180 direct jobs, supports 540 indirect jobs, and produces $2.2 million in state income taxes and $880,000 in state sales taxes.
The city will now help producers find parking options for crews, reduce parking costs and install utility power nodes to eliminate the need for generators.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 23, 2018 These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!