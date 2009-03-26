LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An incentive package designed to thwart runaway Hollywood production has been approved by the Los Angeles City Council.

The seven-point measure doesn't contain tax credits, but the so-called "Ugly Betty" package has provisions designed to make it easier to shoot in Los Angeles and it directs city staff to develop guidelines for a business tax break.

The action was motivated by the move of ABC's comedy "Ugly Betty" to New York last year. An economic analysis found that a one-hour TV show generates more than 180 direct jobs, supports 540 indirect jobs, and produces $2.2 million in state income taxes and $880,000 in state sales taxes.

The city will now help producers find parking options for crews, reduce parking costs and install utility power nodes to eliminate the need for generators.