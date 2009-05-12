LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A burglar alarm led police to Lindsay Lohan's house on Tuesday, where officers found evidence of a potential break-in and ransacking.

Turns out, the mess belonged to Lohan, not the burglars, police said.

An alarm company notified police that someone tripped an alarm at the house around 3 p.m. in Hollywood. Police determined no one entered the home and nothing was stolen, but the mess inside the starlet's home prompted officers to ask, "Is it normally like this, or did the intruders do it?" said Los Angeles police Officer Karen Rayner.

Lohan was not at home at the time.

A message left with Lohan's publicist Leslie Sloane-Zelnik was not immediately returned Tuesday night.