LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Police appealed to the public for help in finding the sister of TV actress Aasha Davis, saying the woman vanished six weeks ago after an argument with her husband.

Detective Chris Gable told a news conference Tuesday that Lesley Herring, 46, hasn't been seen since Feb. 8 and her husband, Lyle Herring, had not cooperated fully with authorities.

Davis, who has had recurring roles on "Friday Night Lights" and "South of Nowhere," reported her sister missing after discovering she had not been to work.

"She is a creature of habit," Davis said at the news conference. "And this is why her disappearance is so alarming to us."

Gable said Lyle Herring, who was standing nearby at the news conference, was not considered a suspect, but added that he had not been fully forthcoming.

"I would describe his cooperation as fragmented and less than helpful, not someone I would expect as a grieving husband," Gable said.

Lyle Herring appealed for his wife to come home.

"Please give us a call," he said. "Let us know what's going on. We have a lot to talk to about."

He did not take questions, but in an interview with KCAL-TV, he denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance and said police had not asked him to take a polygraph test.

Gable said that detectives are pursuing leads stemming from threats Lyle Herring received over money he owed.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Davis' other acting credits include appearances on "Gilmore Girls," "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER."