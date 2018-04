The Sundance Film Festival's 2009 audience and jury awards, presented Saturday in Park City, Utah: — Grand jury, U.S. drama: "Push: Based on the novel by Sapphire" — Audience, U.S. drama: "Push: Based on the novel by Sapphire" — Grand jury, U.S. documentary: "We Live in Public" — Audience, U.S. documentary: "The Cove" — Grand jury, world cinema drama: "The Maid (La Nana)" — Audience, world cinema drama: "An Education" — Grand jury, world cinema documentary: "Rough Aunties" — Audience, world cinema documentary: "Afghan Star" — Waldo Salt screenwriting award: Nicholas Jasenovec and Charlyne Yi, "Paper Heart" — Directing, U.S. drama: Cary Joji Fukunaga, "Sin Nombre" — Directing, U.S. documentary: Natalia Almada, "El General" — Directing, world cinema drama: Oliver Hirschbiegel, "Five Minutes of Heaven" — Directing, world cinema documentary: Havana Marking, "Afghan Star" — Screenwriting, world cinema drama: Guy Hibbert, "Five Minutes of Heaven" — Editing, U.S. documentary: Karen Schmeer, "Sergio" — Editing, world cinema documentary: Janus Billeskov Jansen and Thomas Papapetros, "Burma VJ" — Cinematography, U.S. drama: Adriano Goldman, "Sin Nombre" — Cinematography, U.S. documentary: Bob Richman, "The September Issue" — Cinematography, world cinema drama: John De Borman, "An Education" — Cinematography, world cinema documentary: John Maringouin, "Big River Man" — Special jury prize for originality, world cinema drama: "Louise-Michel," directed by Benoit Delepine and Gustave de Kervern — Special jury prize, world cinema documentary: "Tibet in Song," Ngawang Choephel, director — Special jury prize for acting, world cinema: Catalina Saavedra, "The Maid (La Nana)" — Special jury prize, U.S. documentary: "Good Hair," Jeff Stilson, director — Special jury prize for spirit of independence: "Humpday" — Special jury prize for acting: Mo'Nique, "Push: Based on the novel by Sapphire" — Jury prize, U.S. short filmmaking: "Short Term 12," Destin Daniel Cretton, director — Jury prize, international short filmmaking: "Lies," Jonas Odell, director — Alfred P. Sloan prize: "Adam," Max Mayer, director