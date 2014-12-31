Shortly before the ball dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, Kanye West dropped a new single called “Only One,” featuring background vocals and piano accompaniment by Paul McCartney. The rapper’s latest release is a tender and soft song about his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North, whose nickname is “Nori.”

West’s lyrics about Kardashian and their daughter include, “I talked to God about you/He said he sent you an angel/And look at all that he gave you.” He later sings, “When you cry, I will cry/And when you smile, I will smile.” West then ends “Only One” by repeatedly singing, “Tell Nori about me, tell Nori about me.”

It was first rumored that West and McCartney were going to collaborate on a song back in August after the rapper attended a concert by the former Beatle at Dodger Stadium in L.A. At the time, though, it was believed the song wouldn’t be nearly as touching as “Only One.” Surprisingly, the song doesn’t showcase McCartney more.

Earlier in the night, Kardashian took to Twitter to slam a number of rumors about herself and West, including that they’re having “marriage problems” and that she’s pregnant. She ended her rant by saying how she and West were going to spend New Year’s: “The Wests are cooking, watching movies and just relaxing tonight. Best way to ring in the new year!” Curiously, Kardashian made no mention that her husband was going to release a new song.