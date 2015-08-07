Lady Antebellum founding member Charles Kelley is going to be a dad!

The 33-year-old singer and his wife Cassie are expecting their first child together. Cassie made the announcement via her website, Womanista, on Friday.

"We are so happy we can hardly stand it," Cassie wrote.

The news is especially joyous for the couple, as they have had a long, arduous journey on the road to fertility. In her post, Cassie writes that a fertility doctor once told them they "had about a one-percent chance of conceiving a child naturally."

When she found out that she was pregnant in June, Cassie writes that she "was in shock."

"Happy shock, but shock," she continued. "Our baby decided to join our family in God's time, which is always right."

Cassie hopes that their story will provide encouragement to other people in a similar situation to the one she was in.

"I share our story not to recycle those annoying clichés (If I heard once 'Just relax and it will happen!' or 'You just need to go on vacation...' I heard them ten billion times and no that doesn't work and no they don't make you feel better. So let's just cool it with those not-helpful clichés, shall we?)," she wrote. "Don't even get me started on the 'Gosh, y'all have been married forever, when are you gonna have kids already!?' comments. Basically just never say that to anyone. Anyway...

"I share our story because it's a happy & hopeful one. My prayer is that if you are struggling with trying to conceive a child, you will remain hopeful."

The couple's bundle of joy will have plenty of playmates. Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood welcomed son Cash 11 months ago and Hillary Scott has a 2-year-old daughter, Eisele.