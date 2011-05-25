Lady Gaga drew inspiration for her latest effort "Born This Way" from an unlikely source - Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" movies.

The pop star is a big fan of the hit boxing franchise and admits the fighting themes in 1985 movie Rocky IV gave her ideas for her new album.

She tells Rolling Stone magazine, "My favorite part in ("Rocky IV") is when Apollo's ex-trainer says to Rocky, 'He is not a machine. He's a man. Cut him, and once he feels his own blood, he will fear you.'

"I know it sounds crazy, but I was thinking about the machine of the music industry. I started to think about how I have to make the music industry bleed to remind it that it's human, it';s not a machine.

It's not the first time Lady Gaga has sung the boxing champ's praises - in a recent U.K. interview with British singer Nicola Roberts, Gaga branded "Rocky" her "ideal man."

She added, "I never wanted to be the rock star. I wanted to be the girlfriend. I never wanted to be Rocky. I wanted to be (his girlfriend) Adrian."