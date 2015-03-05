A guard protecting Lady Gaga as she left a hotel in Paris put an overzealous fan in what some outlets are calling a “chokehold,” although the term somewhat exaggerates what actually happened.

The singer was exiting the building when a swarm of fans converged on her. One young man in a hoodie and backpack got very close to Gaga, and the security professional grabbed him around the shoulders and neck, swinging him away from the star. Then they had a brief stare down.

This is not the first time an overeager Little Monster trying to meet Lady Gaga at a European hotel has been met with force by a bodyguard. Back in August 2012, an autograph seeker in Romania was thrown against a revolving door and then the ground by conceded security personnel.

And it’s been an interesting week of celebrity interactions in Paris. Before Gaga’s incident, there was the mob of fans making things dangerous for Kendall Jenner as she left a fashion show on Thursday. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson was criticized for moving a Parisian autograph-seeker out of the way when she got too close to him and FKA Twigs. Fortunately, none of these incidents has led to any real trouble or violence.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars attend Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2015

Fashion hits and misses from the 2015 Oscars

Stars showing red carpet PDA