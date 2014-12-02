Lady Gaga says Dr. Luke did NOT rape her, despite an allegation made by Mark Geragos, lawyer for Dr. Luke’s sexual assault accuser Kesha. As Gossip Cop reported, Gaga revealed on Tuesday’s “The Howard Stern Show” that she was raped as a teenager, although she declined to name her attacker. Geragos took to Twitter and accused Luke.

The attorney tweeted a link to a story about Gaga’s rape revelation and asked followers, “Guess who the rapist was?” When a follower asked if Geragos meant that Gaga’s rapist was someone Kesha fans would know, the lawyer replied, “#OhYes.” He encouraged people to “#NameThePervert.” When a follower named Dr. Luke, Geragos tweeted, “#Bingo.”

But Gaga says that’s false. A rep for the singer tells TMZ, “It’s absolutely not true… The Dr. Luke lawsuit is utterly incomprehensible. This simply isn’t true and how dare someone take advantage of such a sensitive matter.”

A spokesperson for Dr. Luke tells Gossip Cop, “Mark Geragos’ statement is completely false and defamatory. Luke met Lady Gaga twice for less than half an hour total in those two meetings combined. He has never been alone with her and never touched her. Neither meeting was in that time frame reported.”

Geragos is sticking to his guns, insisting Dr. Luke victimized Gaga, despite Gaga’s denial. Geragos reportedly plans to depose Gaga as part of the Kesha case. Gossip Cop will have updates.