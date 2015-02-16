Congrats are in order for Lady Gaga and "Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney!

The celebrity couple is engaged after the 33-year-old actor popped the question on Valentine's Day. According to Us Weekly, the entertainer celebrated the news with her fiancé and family at Joanne's Trattoria in New York City.

The singer confirmed the happy news on her Instagram, writing, "He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!"

Gaga, 28, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, started dating Kinney in 2011 after the actor starring in her music video for "You and I."

"He's the first man that I have dated that, when I sing onstage, he cries," the singer told U.K. publication The Times in October. "That means more to me than anything."

