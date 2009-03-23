Lance Armstrong Hospitalized After Fall in Race
Entertainment Tonight.
Cycling champion Lance Armstrong has been taken to the hospital after falling during the first stage of a five-day race in Spain.
The seven-time Tour de France winner may have injured his collarbone, the Associated Press reports.
Armstrong is making a comeback to cycling and was riding with the Astana team in Spain's Vuelta of Castilla and Leon race, the AP said.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 13, 2018 These are all the reasons we love Tiffany Haddish!
- Jun. 12, 2018 See which celebs have shared screen time with their kids