Lance Bass can breathe easy knowing his Los Angeles home is still standing.

It was a close call, though, as a two-acre fire blazed through his Sherman Oaks neighborhood on Friday.

The former *NSYNC member captured video footage of a helicopter dousing the fire with gallons of water. "Firefighters protecting my house right now!" Bass wrote on Instagram. "Thanks fellas!"

Thanks, fellas, indeed! Firefighters responded to the scene, ceasing the flames before any major damage was done. The brave crew managed to contain the fire within two hours, according to Local TV station KTLA.

Due to the dire drought conditions in California, a number of wildfires have prompted "a state of emergency."

As Bass knows, the crews sent out to protect local residences are doing an incredible job during these rough summer months. "Thanks to these fine men and the rest of the firefighters / police that helped save our neighborhood today!" he tweeted after the incident.