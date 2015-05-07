Lance Bass is denying he and Andy Cohen ever slept together, in the wake of the Bravo star saying the singer was the “most famous person” with whom he ever had sex.

As Gossip Cop reported, Cohen and Bass’ hookup has been known for years, with both previously copping to a makeout session. But earlier this week, Cohen named Bass when he was specifically asked on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Who’s the most famous person you ever slept with?” The TV personality took some time to think about his answer before name-checking Bass, who is now taking issue with the categorization.

Speaking on his SiriusXM “Dirty Pop” radio show on Thursday, Bass said, “First of all, I’m not going to tell you what I do in the bedroom. Sex is a broad term.” The former *NSYNC star went on, “Like ‘Andy banged Lance’ — when did he ever say that? This is an old story. Three years ago we told everyone we hooked up… Now it’s getting into who did who? I can just tell you right now, there was no Andy D going in my B.”

“I’m not going to tell you what went down… but it’s not what people are thinking,” continued Bass, who wed longtime boyfriend Michael Turchin in December. He went on to recall that his encounter with Cohen, which happened during a 2007 group vacation, “was so nice and romantic and it was just a nice time. It was one of those things where I needed someone to hold onto.”

Still, Bass now seems to be admitting that things did at least escalate beyond smooching. “I just played it off like it was a kiss,” he said about previously talking about the hookup in 2012. “Why would I go into details?” Cohen, too, seems perplexed that there’s such interest, even if he was the one who sparked it this week. He tweeted Thursday, “Hey kids I ‘revealed’ that fling w/ sweet Lance 3 years ago already… We’ve been through this before and he’s a married man now! #OldNews.”

Turchin, Bass’ husband, even chimed in, tweeting to Cohen, “@Andy Haha I don’t mind so no one else should!!” Cohen retweeted the message and wrote, “From the husband! Get over it kids.” Well, then!

