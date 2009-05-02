Las Vegas entertainer Danny Gans died Friday. He was 52 years old.

The singer and impressionist spent more than a decade as one of the most popular performers on the Las Vegas strip.

He was pronounced dead in his bed shortly after police and paramedics were summoned to his home about 3:45 a.m., according to the Associated Press.

A medical examination was conducted on Friday, but Clark County Coroner Michael Murphy released a statement saying it could take several weeks to receive laboratory results and determine the cause of death.

Gans' manager and longtime friend, Chip Lightman, said Gans was in good health but slept poorly after Wednesday's show. He took a nap Thursday and stayed in bed through the evening. His wife, Julie, summoned police when she couldn't rouse him.

"This makes no sense," said Lightman, adding that Gans watched his diet and didn't do drugs. "I managed him 18 years, and health was never an issue."

Gans -- who performed on Broadway and even had a small role in 1988's Bull Durham -- was mourned by fellow Las Vegas entertainment legends.

"We were blessed to be touched by his generous spirit, kind heart and insurmountable talent," said fellow Vegas legends Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn said in a statement.

Cher, who is currently doing shows at Caesars Palace, was equally upset.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of such a unique and gifted talent," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Added former Vegas performer Celine Dion: "Not only was he the best in his field, but he was such a kind and loving person... I can't believe he's not with us anymore, and our heart goes out to his family."