LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The last-minute absences of scheduled performers and nominees Chris Brown and Rihanna caused some last-minute reshuffling of the Grammy telecast, including a hastily put together ensemble performance by Justin Timberlake, Boyz II Men, Al Green and Keith Urban.

Rihanna was set to be the second performer on Sunday night's CBS show, singing "Live Your Life" and "Disturbia."

Instead, the ensemble performance went on after an awkward, impromptu-sounding introduction by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who had been scheduled to introduce Rihanna.

Brown was scheduled as the evening's fifth performer, singing "Forever," but his performance was scratched.

Not long before the show the Los Angeles Police Department announced that Brown is the subject of a felony domestic violence battery investigation.

The Recording Academy said only that Rihanna wouldn't be attending. It gave no reason for Brown's no-show.

Brown and Rihanna are dating and were both multiple Grammy nominees.