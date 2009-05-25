On Monday's season finale of The Hills, Lauren Conrad -- who is leaving the show, to be replaced by Laguna Beach costar Kristin Cavallari -- reminisces with her pals.

How well do you know The Hills? Test your knowledge with Us' trivia quiz!

"At one point or another, I feel like everyone's kind of hated each other," Conrad says at lunch with Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth and Stephanie Pratt.

When Audrina mentions that she and an absent Heidi Montag used to be on bad terms, Conrad interjects and asks why.

"Spencer [Pratt]," she replies.

Look back on the love lives of your favorite Hills stars.

Conrad then points to Stephanie.

"And we hated each other because..." Conrad says.

Stephanie looks around before answering: "Spencer."

Satisfied, Conrad admits she was just pointing out a pattern, and the girls toast to "how far we've come."