Entertainment Tonight

Lauren Conrad is taking a break from the fashion world -- for now.

"The Hills" star is putting her designs on hold due to the economy. "She is taking a hiatus, but the line still exists and will continue," her rep tells Us magazine. "The sales of her line in the first year doubled what was projected. However, in light of the economy, it's a good time for Lauren to take a few seasons off to re-work her still budding line."

Earlier this month, Lauren -- who studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising -- told the mag that when the show ends she'll be able to "spend more time doing what I really love: fashion and design."

#inlineGalOuter{ margin-top:10px; text-align:center; } #inlineGal { background-image:url('http://entimg.msn.com/i/grandprix/inlineGalleryBg.jpg' ); background-repeat: no-repeat; height: 334px; width: 452px; padding: 14px 24px 0px 24px; } #inlineGalHed { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 7px; text-align:left; } #inlineGalImageDiv { padding: 2px; border: 1px solid #b3c9e0; width: 442px; } #inlineGalViewAll { font-size: 13px; text-align: right; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 8px; } Photos: Lauren Conrad View all »