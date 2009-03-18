LeAnn Rimes is addressing the shocking affair she is having with her costar Eddie Cibrian.



On her official website, the country singer-actress tells her fans to "have faith" regarding her relationship since both parties are married.



"This is a difficult time for me and my loved ones, but I appreciate all your continued support," she writes. "I would like to assure all of you that this is a place for you to hear things directly from me and as you all know, not everything in our lives is always black and white."



In the Wednesday (March 18) issue of Us Weekly, director Mike Robe describes how Rimes, 26, and Cibrian, 35, had instant chemistry when they met on the set of their Lifetime movie "Northern Lights," an adaptation of the Nora Roberts novel.



"From the moment we rehearsed, LeAnn and Eddie honestly developed a really strong bond and a warm relationship," says Robe.



In "Northern Lights," Nate (Cibrian) is a former Baltimore cop who moves to a tiny Alaska town and stumbles upon a brutal murder that could only have been committed by one of the 500 residents, including bush pilot Meg (Rimes). Naturally, the two fall in love.



The lovebirds have been getting cozy off the set as well, and photos taken from a video security camera show them holding hands and kissing in a Laguna Beach restaurant and club. The celeb mag also reports on a three-hour Malibu tryst, how Rimes tried to save her marriage and the reasons why she strayed.



Rimes, a two-time Grammy winner, married former backup dancer Dean Sheremet in Dallas, Texas in February 2002. Cibrian and wife Brandi Glanville have two sons: Mason, 5, and Jake, 23 months.



Cibrian is best known for playing Jimmy on "Third Watch" and Russell on "Invasion." He was last seen on TV as Det. Eddie La Roche on "The Starter Wife" and as a philandering coach on "Ugly Betty" and has been cast in the CBS pilot "Washington Field" in which he plays a hazmat expert.