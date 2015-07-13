Lea Michele is paying tribute to Cory Monteith on the second anniversary of his death.

As Gossip Cop reported, Monteith died on July 13, 2013 from an accidental overdose. It was later determined he had suffered a mixed drug toxicity from the combination of alcohol and heroin. He was 31.

The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and hit Michele, Monteith’s longtime girlfriend and “Glee” co-star, especially hard. And though Michele has since moved on to a new relationship, Monteith remains close to her heart. The actress made that clear with a touching Twitter post on Monday morning.

“Today we remember the laughter and joy you brought into our lives every day. We think of you always and love you so,” tweeted Michele. She included a heart emoticon, as well as a photo of a smiling Monteith driving as the sun shines on him.

Prior to Michele’s post, “#2YearsWithoutCory” was already trending worldwide and in the United States. Fans have been sharing thousands of messages in memory of the beloved actor. The outpouring of love for Monteith comes two months after what would’ve been his 33rd birthday.

Fans took to social media in May to mark that milestone, and Michele tweeted at the time, “We love you Cory! Happy Birthday.” TELL US: What do you think of Michele continuing to publicly celebrate Monteith two years after his death?

