Brandon Jenner is going to be a dad. He and his wife Leah announced on Sunday they are expecting their first child, just a few hours before the season 10 premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Leah shared the good news via an Instagram photo of Brandon Jenner holding her from behind and cradling her baby bump. The picture was accompanied with a caption from Leah that reads, “Well, it’s time we share the good news. We’re having a baby.”

Jenner, who has appeared several times on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” wed Leah in May 2012 in Hawaii. Leah, whose maiden name is Felder, is the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The couple perform as the music duo Brandon & Leah.

Brandon’s dad, of course, is Bruce Jenner and his mom is Linda Thompson. Along with his younger brother Brody, Brandon starred on the TV show “The Princes of Malibu.” So far, family members have yet to take to social media to comment on the good news.