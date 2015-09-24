Leighton Meester is a mom. The actress gave birth to her and Adam Brody’s first child last week, according to a report. Gossip Cop has reached out to their reps for confirmation. No other information about the baby, including its gender or name, has been released.

Meester and Brody began dating in early 2013 and got engaged in November of that year. They then secretly wed in February 2014 in Northern California. Gossip Cop reported in May that the couple was expecting its first child together.

It’s not surprising that there are very few details about Meester giving birth. She and Brody have kept every aspect of their lives together hush hush. At first, they didn’t acknowledge they were dating. Later, they would not comment about being engaged or married. They similarly never publicly confirmed Meester was pregnant.

Brody and Meester first worked together in the 2011 movie T"he Oranges" and then again in the 2014 film "Life Partners."

The baby news was first reported by Us Weekly.