Leighton Meester is pregnant, and expecting her first child with husband Adam Brody. While the super-private couple has yet to officially confirm the baby news, Meester was spotted grabbing lunch with Brody in Los Angeles on Saturday flaunting a growing bump.

Rumors that the former “Gossip Girl” star was expecting first surfaced earlier this month after she was spotted on stage in Vancouver sporting a little bit of a belly. Meester has been open about her desire to start a family with Brody. In the October issue of Nylon, she said, “Most people I know are starting to get married,” adding, “It’ll be kids next. I like the grown-up stuff. I like having a house.”

Meester and Brody, who met on the set of their 2011 movie The Oranges, got married in a secret ceremony back in February 2014 in Northern California after getting engaged in November of that same year.

Meester will join her former “Gossip Girl” costar Blake Lively as a “Gossip Mom.” As Gossip Cop previously reported Lively welcomed a daughter named James with husband Ryan Reynolds shortly before the New Year.N Gossip Cop has reached to reps for Meester and Brody.