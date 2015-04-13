Looking good, Lena Dunham!

The 28-year-old Girls creator Instagrammed a snapshot of herself mid-workout on Saturday, looking fit in a bright yellow sports bra and printed green leggings. But it wasn't her cute exercise outfit that had fans paying attention -- the always candid Lena also got personal about her reasons for exercising.

And despite facing some ribbing from people in the past, like Howard Stern -- who once called her a "little fat chick" -- they're not purely physical.

"Promised myself I would not let exercise be the first thing to go by the wayside when I got busy with Girls Season 5 and here is why: it has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible," she explained on Saturday. "To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it's mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I'm glad I did. It ain't about the ass, it's about the brain."

Lena revealed she's practicing the Tracy Anderson Method, crediting the celebrity trainer to the stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez with her happier state of mind.

"Thank you @tracyandersonmethod for showing me the light (and @bandierfit is where I bought my Florida mom inspired workout look.) #notsponsored #stillmedicated," she wrote.