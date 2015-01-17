If you haven't been to a Taylor Swift concert, look no further for a review than one from her gal pal Lena Dunham.

A close friend of the "Shake It Off" singer, Dunham, 28, knows the power of Swift, 25, firsthand, and she's opening about why they're so compatible.

Dunham tells Time Out New York, "Her image is as a woman in control and as a woman in power, but it's also somewhat clean-cut, like the opposite of getting naked on television," she says. "She's one of the pop artists who noticeably isn't trafficking in her own sexuality. She has an America's Sweetheart quality, and I have sometimes like a quarter of Americans' demon quality. But she's really comfortable supporting what I do and saying why she thinks it can also have the power to speak to women."

WATCH: Lena Dunham on Her Jaw Dropping Emmys Look

The "Girls" star also describes Swift's power as a performer and how the audience responds. "These girls are having peak emotional experience. I was at a Justin Bieber concert once—because Judd Apatow forced me to take his daughter because he didn't want to—and I was like, This is horrible. This is like some kind of drug has been released into the arena and three-year-old girls are crying and humping things," she explains. "But with Taylor, it's just pure unadulterated joy; it's transportative."

This is not the first time that Dunham has opened up about how her friend's music. In fact, it has inspired her writing.

She told ET, "Long before she was my friend, she was my friend in my head," she said. "I was listening to her while I wrote my first film, while I wrote the first season of 'Girls,' while I wrote the second season of Girls -- so she's definitely a soundtrack to many of my feelings."