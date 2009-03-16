AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Jay Leno has added a second free show for the Detroit area's unemployed.

Jeff Corey, a spokesman for the Palace of Auburn Hills, says the April 7 show has proven so popular, Leno has added an April 8 date.

Corey says about 15,000 people can attend each performance. Tickets will be distributed until they run out.

Hundreds lined up at the suburban venue early Monday morning to collect up to four tickets a person. They only had to say they're unemployed to get tickets.

Leno has said the performance is for an area hard hit by high unemployment — especially the job losses at Detroit's struggling automakers.

Leno is host of NBC's "Tonight" show.