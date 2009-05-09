WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) -- Comedian Jay Leno is taking his tour to southwest Ohio to boost morale in a region wracked by layoffs.

The "Tonight Show" host is putting on two free shows expected to draw thousands of people to the Roberts Centre in Wilmington on Sunday.

The city of about 12,000 residents has drawn national attention as a vivid example of the economic struggles of small U.S. communities during the recession. The main presidential candidates discussed its plight last year.

About 8,000 workers were employed at the Wilmington Air Park a year ago when DHL Express announced it was pulling out, and about 3,500 remain.

Wilmington Mayor David Raizk (RESK) says at least half of them will lose their jobs when DHL leaves this summer.