WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) -- Comedian Jay Leno has taken his tour to southwest Ohio to boost morale in a region wracked by layoffs.

The host of "The Tonight Show" is putting on two free shows for thousands of people at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The first show kicked off Sunday afternoon.

The city of about 12,000 residents has drawn national attention as a vivid example of the economic struggles of small U.S. communities during the recession. The main presidential candidates discussed its plight last year.

About 8,000 workers were employed at the Wilmington Air Park a year ago when DHL Express announced it was pulling out, and about 3,500 remain.

Wilmington Mayor David Raizk says at least half of them will lose their jobs when DHL leaves this summer.