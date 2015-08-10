Leonardo DiCaprio has successfully sued the French magazine Oops for alleging he’s having a baby with Rihanna, Gossip Cop has exclusively learned. We’re told a French court has ruled in favor of DiCaprio and ordered the magazine to pay 8,000 Euros (approximately $8,800) in damages and legal fees. The magazine must also note in a subsequent issue that DiCaprio prevailed in court, according to the judge’s decision.

As Gossip Cop was first to report, DiCaprio sued Oops for its May 13 edition of the magazine, which featured photos of DiCaprio and Rihanna on the cover with the headline (translated as), “Rihanna Pregnant With Leonardo’s Baby: He Doesn’t Want The Baby.” Inside the magazine, the accompanying article alleged that the actor wants nothing to do with the supposed child. Of course, as Gossip Cop previously noted, not only are the two celebrities not having a baby, but they were also not even dating.

At the time of the court filing in early June, Frederic Truskolaski, an owner of Oops and a defendant in the lawsuit, admitted to Gossip Cop, “We didn’t know” if Rihanna was pregnant, offering, “We thought she might be. We were not sure, of course.” DiCaprio instructed his legal team to sue Oops after he saw the magazine while in France for the Cannes Film Festival. The actor sought in his court papers the maximum amount in damages and legal fees, which by French law is 18,000 Euros ($20,000).

In its decision, the French court found that Oops violated the country’s strict right to privacy laws by publishing information about DiCaprio’s personal life and using two paparazzi pictures of him on the street. Truskolaski now tells Gossip Cop exclusively, “We were totally expecting this decision, since in France when any magazine speaks about a celebrity’s private life the magazine is automatically condemned.”

Truskolaski, however, is not quite done with DiCaprio. He says the actor, with a penchant for dating much younger models, is “a pervert.” He also tells Gossip Cop that he suspects DiCaprio’s lawsuit was based on a “racial issue.” “DiCaprio almost systematically goes out with Aryan-type girls, always blonde hair,” says the magazine owner, who alleges, “He could not stand the fact that our magazine was saying he was having a baby with a black girl .”

Gossip Cop has reached out to DiCaprio’s rep and his lawyer for a comment about the actor’s victory in court and the magazine owner’s latest allegations.