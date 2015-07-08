It's getting hot in here! Sparks are flying between Liam Hemsworth and his "Independence Day: Resurgence" co-star Maika Monroe!

The duo was in full PDA-mode at a July 4 party, Us Weekly reports in its newest issue.

"His hand was on her butt as she was grinding into him and they were making out at the bar," a fellow attendee of the Hollywood party said. "Liam was draped all over her. It was so PDA and in-your-face!"

Liam and Maika were also spotted getting drinks together on July 7.

The two, though, are anything but official, a source said, "but their chemistry is ridiculous."

Since splitting with fiancé Miley Cyrus in September of 2013, Liam's love life has remained largely out of the public eye, whereas Miley's has been anything but quiet. Following a high-profile romance with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miley is now being linked to Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.