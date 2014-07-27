Gotcha!

One Direction's Liam Payne sent his fans into an Instagram frenzy on the afternoon of Sunday, July 27, by sharing what appeared to be a full frontal naked -- but pixilated -- photo of himself enjoying the high life on the deck of a luxury boat.

Giving bandmate Harry Styles a run for his money, who shared a similarly racy naked snap back in June, Payne, 20, appeared to be completely nude apart from some flesh-colored pixels where his underwear should have been.

The cheeky singer captioned the picture, "Damn that was my last pair!"

Payne's 1D fans instantly took to social media demanding the star unveil the entire picture, causing the hashtag #Uncensoritliam to start trending online.

Some fans even shared their efforts at “uncensoring” the snap themselves. But at the end of the day, it was Payne, who has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Sophia Smith, who had the last laugh.

Seven hours after his original upload, the washboard-stomached heartthrob posted a second picture showing himself in the exact same pose, pre-pixilation. And guess what? He did have skivvies on after all!

"Oh I found them never mind aha," wrote the cheeky prankster.

