Liam Payne is a philosophical and philanthropic drunk tweeter. The One Direction singer hit the bottle and took to Twitter late on Wednesday, declaring his desire to be a “humanitarian” and asking fans to help make the world a better place. Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t ever claim to be a good person I’m not. But I feel that I wanna be a humanitarian with all of this attention, if that’s all i do that would make me happy. The world needs to change, band together right now the same way me and One Direction have the past few years, im a young man and to me the world is a pretty messed up place. with a huge lack of trust I don’t understand much of it but what I do hurts me entirely, the young people of today are the difference we can change the face of the earth.”

“I’ve been around the world the past four years of my life and nothing is balanced, I’ve been a poor man and a rich man, I’ve been to strange lands and third world countries and afraid to speak out but now I really see all of us should speak out and topple the imbalance. If you can today google charity overseas, give to a third world country and help them grow I’ve been there to Ghana they don’t have anything they can’t buy food from the groceries or McDonald’s they have to get food by any mean necessary. so find a way to help donate to any charity and help change the world today. please from me.”

On Thursday, Payne woke up and seemed amazed by what he’d written in his haze. “Well that’s quite possibly the nicest drunken tweet I’ve done aha what was going in in my head last night,” tweeted the performer. “Guess That’s what happens when you mix whisky with political films.”