Us Weekly

Liberated, at last! Liberty Ross has finalized her divorce from Rupert Sanders, TMZ reported Friday, July 25. The couple's closure comes exactly two years after Us Weekly revealed Sanders' fling with his "Snow White and the Huntsman" lead star Kristen Stewart in shocking photos published July 24, 2012.

PHOTOS: Kristen cheats with Rupert -- relive the crazy pics!

The British model, 35, according to the settlement agreement obtained by TMZ, got the better end of the deal. In terms of real estate property, Ross made out with the family's Hollywood home as well as two other homes in London. She will also receive $25,000 a month in spousal support for the next four years and $14,000 a month in child support for their two kids -- daughter Skyla and son Tennyson.

PHOTOS: Biggest celebrity cheating scandals ever

Ross will also receive half of their bank account and retirement fund. She will also get 15 percent of all profits her husband earns from future and past films -- except, ironically, "Snow White and the Huntsman." (Ross played Queen Eleanor in the 2012 movie opposite Stewart's character as Snow.)

PHOTOS: Kristen and Rupert's road to infidelity

The mother of two remained largely silent after her husband's scandal, but told Vanity Fair in its December 2013 issue, "It was horrible… It was really the worst, really the worst."

The model, who was married to Sanders for 11 years, filed for divorce in January 2013. "I have no words to describe what we went through," she reflected. "But I think, for me, something always has to completely die for there to be a rebirth. And, for me, I feel like I'm going through a rebirth."

PHOTOS: Kristen and Rob's crazy year after scandal -- how they coped

Sanders, 43, who hired celebrity power attorney Laura Wasser for his divorce case, got joint custody of the kids. According to TMZ, he also got to keep their Malibu beach home as well as a 1970 VW van.

At the time of the affair news broke, Stewart was in a longterm relationship with her "Twilight" costar Robert Pattinson. Their relationship eventually ended in May 2013.